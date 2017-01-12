Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Coconut Wireless, 12th January 2017

January 12
More complaints, less work

So a certain liaison officer from a certain ministry was overheard complaining about the boss to the press the other day. The liaison officer just went on and on and on.

Wonder what the liaison officer was thinking. Or was he even thinking?

 

FRU Award for Ben

There is so much interest and concern by die-hard Fijian rugby fans about the non-inclusion of the “ginger haired” man in the FRU Rugby Awards line-up. Everyone having their two-cents worth on social media about it. Here is what former 7s coach Epeli Lagiloa had to say: “BEN NOT NOMINATED……. ISA, SO WHAT? AFTER ALL FRU WHO IS THE GOVERNING BODY STILL CALL THE SHOTS. WE ALL KNOW THAT THE AWARD IS HIS BUT FRU HAS MADE IT CLEAR – NOT NOMINATED NOT COSIDERED. SIMPLE!! LET’S MOVE ON AND STOP MAKING NOISES ABOUT THE ISSUE. WE ALL UNDERSTAND FRU AND ITS STAFF. SA RAUTI BEN VINAKA NA ORDER OF FIJI, 3 ACRES OF LAND IN SERUA, THE HEARTS OF ALL FIJIANS AND THE CHIEFLY TITLE OF LATIANARA. ASK BEN AND I’M SURE HE WON’T MIND. HE IS TRUE OLYMPIAN.”

 

 

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

