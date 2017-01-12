Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji's First Hindi Website To Be Launched

January 12
2017
Fiji’s first Hindi website will be launched soon.

The website will be launched by the Indian High Commission in conjunction with the Fiji Hindi Lekhak Sangh.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal said: “There is no Hindi website currently in Fiji.

“Hindi newspaper has been published in Fiji since 1935, but now it’s demand of modern era.

“We need to have internet based medium for Hindi as well,” he said.

Mr Sapkal said the Hindi website will be managed by the Fiji Hindi Lekhak Sangh and Indian High Commission is supporting them to launch the website.

“This website will help people to learn and understand Hindi language better.

“We are expecting to launch the website in another one and half months,” he said.

Mr Sapkal said the Indian High Commission contributed $1500 to Fiji Hindi Lekhak Sangh for the establishment of the website.

“There will be Hindi articles, poetry and other important information on the website. Apart from this, people can write and post their blogs on the website. The website is for the public,” he said.

 

International Hindi conference in Fiji

After the successful International Ramayana Conference last year, the Indian High Commission is planning to have a   Hindi conference in Fiji from July 7 to July 9.

