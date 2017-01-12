Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Kolinisau For 7s Award

Kolinisau For 7s Award
Vodafone Fijian sevens coach Gareth Baber with Osea Kolinisau during theri first training run at the uprising resort grounds yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.
January 12
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

It will be a tough to choose between Olympians Osea Kolinisau, Jasa Veremalua and Seremaia Tuwai in the best 7s male player category during  the Fiji Rugby Union Awards Night on  Saturday.

But it would be hard to beat Kolinisau who has been representing Fiji since 2008, played 255 games, amassed 1103 points, scored 111 tries and kicked 274 conversions and copped only five yellow cards.

The Lau native is expected to lead the team again in the Wellington-Sydney leg of the series later this month.

“I’m trying to improve my game and also to get the boys ready for the next leg,” Kolinisau earlier told SUNsports.

Korotogo, Nadroga native Jasa Veremalua plans to improve his fitness level for the new season.

“I will need to improve on and my fitness and discipline if I’ve to be more determined on the field, Veremalua said.

Veremalua won the first ever DHL Impact Player Award at the World Sevens Series last year in London after 10 rounds racking up huge statistics.

He was a key player for Fiji all season, contributing significantly to their overall series win. Out of the top seven players, Veremalua had the most offloads with 69 in total. In addition, he also made 135 carries, 116 tackles and 40 breaks.

Buca, Cakaudrove native Seremaia has been an instrumental at scrumhalf.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Anasilini Ratuvabest 7s male player categoryFIJI NEWSFiji Rugby Union Awards nightJasa VeremaluaOlympians Osea KolinisauSeremaia Tuwai
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.