Kolinisau For 7s Award
It will be a tough to choose between Olympians Osea Kolinisau, Jasa Veremalua and Seremaia Tuwai in the best 7s male player category during the Fiji Rugby Union Awards Night on Saturday.
But it would be hard to beat Kolinisau who has been representing Fiji since 2008, played 255 games, amassed 1103 points, scored 111 tries and kicked 274 conversions and copped only five yellow cards.
The Lau native is expected to lead the team again in the Wellington-Sydney leg of the series later this month.
“I’m trying to improve my game and also to get the boys ready for the next leg,” Kolinisau earlier told SUNsports.
Korotogo, Nadroga native Jasa Veremalua plans to improve his fitness level for the new season.
“I will need to improve on and my fitness and discipline if I’ve to be more determined on the field, Veremalua said.
Veremalua won the first ever DHL Impact Player Award at the World Sevens Series last year in London after 10 rounds racking up huge statistics.
He was a key player for Fiji all season, contributing significantly to their overall series win. Out of the top seven players, Veremalua had the most offloads with 69 in total. In addition, he also made 135 carries, 116 tackles and 40 breaks.
Buca, Cakaudrove native Seremaia has been an instrumental at scrumhalf.
Edited by Osea Bola
Feedback: anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment