Lifting Her Game At No.8
Fijiana XV rep Sereana Nagatalevu aims to improve her fitness in 2017.
The Rakiraki, Yale, Kadavu native was a member of the Fijiana XV team which played Hong Kong and Japan in the Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers last month.
She is among the three nominees for the Women’s 15s Player of 2016 alongside Esiteri Bulikiobo and Fijiana XV captain Leilani Burnes.
The Fiji Rugby Awards will be held at Novotel Suva Lami Bay on Saturday.
“I was not really expecting this but when I received the e-mail I was shocked and nervous at the same time,”Nagatalevu said.
“I feel honoured and happy to be listed as one of the nominees.”
She played No.8 for the Fijiana XV.
“I’m working on improving my fitness level and lift my game at No. 8.”
“I’m fortunate to have Coach Seremaia Bai teaching us the right way tom play.”
Nagatalevu also talked about 2016 highlights.
“When the going gets tough in camp the girls were always there cheering for us,” she said.
The 23-year old began her rugby career in 2013 when she attended the Telecom Fijiana trials in Sigatoka.
She was later selected to be part of the Fijiana squad for the Coral Coast 7s.
