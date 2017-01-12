Senior Chief Petty Officer Andrew Buckingham, US Ambassador Judith Cefkin, Hon. Minister Inia Seruiratu and Commander RFMF Viliame Naupoto at the handover of power tools today.

Lime mined at Wailotua in Wainibuka can be the connecting link to sustainable farming plans for the future.

This was highlighted by principal research officer of agriculture chemistry, Ami Sharma, during his briefing for the Minister for Agriculture, Inia Seruiratu, yesterday.

Continuous usage of fertilisers, he added, to meet the high demands of consumers with open markets for commercial farming and even small scale farmers, would never cease.

“But at the same time, organic farming is a process to long for this day and age with high breed crops with short term maturity topping market and fast cash,” Mr Sharma said.

For this reason he said, most farmers were forced to choose between non organic and organic farming, and most are known to ignore good instructions.

“Lime is now seen to be among conservation methods of increasing the PH level in the land and we are working hard with our testing for safety and protection of conservation plans,” he said.

“Constant usage of a piece of land will see the drop of weight and size of crops, even vegetables.

“When that happens, the advice is for farmers to first consult agricultural officers for testing of their land.”

Liming is something that needed to be applied with consultation and not bluntly.

Mr Seruiratu, as Minister for National Disaster Management, yesterday also received humanitarian assistance tools and equipment from the US government.

While receiving the power tools and building equipment from US Ambassador Judith Cefkin, at Victoria Park in Suva, Mr Seruiratu said the donation would help improve response efforts in the wake of severe weather events like Tropical Cyclone Winston.

The assistance, worth $FJ127,000, will be donated to the commissioners’ offices in the Western, Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

It was made possible through coordination with the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the US Defence Attaché Office at the US Embassy in Suva, the US Pacific Command as well as the Navy Seabees of 30th Naval Construction Regiment.

Ambassador Cefkin said by donating power tools and equipment, the US government continued to support the Fijian Government’s efforts to help people affected by natural disasters.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback: jone.luvenitoga@fijisun.com.fj