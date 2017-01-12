Marijuana, Contraband Items Found In Lautoka Remand Centre
Fiji Police
January 12
11:00 2017
A team of Police officers are working with Fiji Corrections Service officials after substances believed to be marijuana and other contraband items were found at the Lautoka Remand Centre on Tuesday.
Police Chief of Investigations and Intelligence, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Biu Matavou confirmed this.
ACP Matavou said the substances were sent for analysis. According to a statement from Fiji Corrections Service the confiscation of drugs was reported to the Police for appropriate action.
Edited by Paula Tuvuki
