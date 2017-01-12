Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Praise For Refs Lee, Lote

Praise For Refs Lee, Lote
Johnson Lee and Lote Saudranu
January 12
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Johnson Lee and Lote Saudranu were commended by the Fiji Rugby Union referee’s manager Patrick Gock yesterday.

Lee and Saudranu are nominees for the best match official category alongside match commissioner Penisoni Waki for the FRU Awards Night at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay on Saturday.

Gock said the duo deserved to be nominated.

“Lee is from the Lautoka Rugby Referee Association and he is a well-disciplined referee,”Gock said.

“Even though he gets negative criticisms  he contributed to the best of his ability.

“Saudranu was consistent and he controlled most of the HFC Farebrother-Challenge Series.”

Saudranu is a member of the Tailevu Rugby Referees Association.

Gock said the Fiji Referees Association started it’s preparation this  season with a fitness test in Nadi yesterday while Suva referees will have their fitness test today.

“We have told the referees to hit a 17.5 mark on the Yo-Yo test.

“We have to set a benchmark and we also reminded referees to always take in positive criticisms because that’s the only way they can become better.

“It’s also important to maintain core rugby values respect and discipline on and off the field,” Gock added.

Gock acknowledges FRU for their support.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Anasilini RatuvaFIJI NEWSFiji Referees AssociationFiji Rugby UnionHFC Farebrother-Challenge SeriesJohnson LeeLote Saudranu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.