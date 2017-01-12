Praise For Refs Lee, Lote
Johnson Lee and Lote Saudranu were commended by the Fiji Rugby Union referee’s manager Patrick Gock yesterday.
Lee and Saudranu are nominees for the best match official category alongside match commissioner Penisoni Waki for the FRU Awards Night at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay on Saturday.
Gock said the duo deserved to be nominated.
“Lee is from the Lautoka Rugby Referee Association and he is a well-disciplined referee,”Gock said.
“Even though he gets negative criticisms he contributed to the best of his ability.
“Saudranu was consistent and he controlled most of the HFC Farebrother-Challenge Series.”
Saudranu is a member of the Tailevu Rugby Referees Association.
Gock said the Fiji Referees Association started it’s preparation this season with a fitness test in Nadi yesterday while Suva referees will have their fitness test today.
“We have told the referees to hit a 17.5 mark on the Yo-Yo test.
“We have to set a benchmark and we also reminded referees to always take in positive criticisms because that’s the only way they can become better.
“It’s also important to maintain core rugby values respect and discipline on and off the field,” Gock added.
Gock acknowledges FRU for their support.
