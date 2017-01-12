Road closure in Kinoya Road, Laucala Beach Estate due to sink hole Photo: Eroni Rokoyamaca

Residents in Kinoya will have to make another five-minute drive detour to travel because the Kaudamu Road junction along Kinoya Road is now closed.

Fiji Roads Authority is advising motorists to take alternative routes in the area because of a sinkhole on the side of the road.

Fulton Hogan Hiways contractors are at the site controlling the traffic. A resident in Kinoya who wished to remain anonymous said the sinkhole was spotted on Tuesday by some children who were walking by the road.

“Luckily none of the children got injured or fell into the sinkhole while walking along the sidewalk.

“It is worrying us now, especially since school is about to start. How will our children be travelling as the detour road will take approximately 10-15 minutes’ walk.

“We are also concerned about the safety of children and other pedestrians walking through the detour road during the early morning or at night,” he said.

FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said the traffic movement over the surface has to be restricted for now.

“A 900mm diameter storm water culvert pipe runs beneath the road and it appears the pipes may have separated at a join resulting in the washout of soil between the culvert and the road,” he said.

“The distance between the culvert and the road is about 2.5 metres and the soil washout has compromised the structural make-up of the road. It is unsafe for vehicles to cross over at the moment for fear of the road caving in due to the size of the cavity that has formed.”

He said FRA anticipates having the section of the road restored by Friday, January 27.

“This is a difficult repair to carry out due to the continuous flow of water through the culvert that is required for upstream property drainage,” Mr Goes said.

“Motorists are advised to use Vesivesi Road as an alternative route in the interim.”

