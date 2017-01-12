Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Sinkhole Closes Off Key Junction At Kinoya

Sinkhole Closes Off Key Junction At Kinoya
Road closure in Kinoya Road, Laucala Beach Estate due to sink hole Photo: Eroni Rokoyamaca
January 12
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 

Residents in Kinoya will have to make another five-minute drive detour to travel because the Kaudamu Road junction along Kinoya Road is now closed.

Fiji Roads Authority is advising motorists to take alternative routes in the area because of a sinkhole on the side of the road.

Fulton Hogan Hiways contractors are at the site controlling the traffic. A resident in Kinoya who wished to remain anonymous said the sinkhole was spotted on Tuesday by some children who were walking by the road.

“Luckily none of the children got injured or fell into the sinkhole while walking along the sidewalk.

“It is worrying us now, especially since school is about to start. How will our children be travelling as the detour road will take approximately 10-15 minutes’ walk.

“We are also concerned about the safety of children and other pedestrians walking through the detour road during the early morning or at night,” he said.

FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said the traffic movement over the surface has to be restricted for now.

“A 900mm diameter storm water culvert pipe runs beneath the road and it appears the pipes may have separated at a join resulting in the washout of soil between the culvert and the road,” he said.

“The distance between the culvert and the road is about 2.5 metres and the soil washout has compromised the structural make-up of the road. It is unsafe for vehicles to cross over at the moment for fear of the road caving in due to the size of the cavity that has formed.”

He said FRA anticipates having the section of the road restored by Friday, January 27.

“This is a difficult repair to carry out due to the continuous flow of water through the culvert that is required for upstream property drainage,” Mr Goes said.

“Motorists are advised to use Vesivesi Road as an alternative route in the interim.”

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
Ashna KumarFijiFiji SunFulton Hogan HiwaysKaudamu Road junction
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.