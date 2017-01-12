Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Supreme Fuel Invests $750k In Tavua Building

Supreme Fuel Fiji Ltd has invested $750,000 on a new building beside Shop and Save Supermarket in Tavua Town.
January 12
11:00 2017
The director of the company, Rajesh Patel, said Shop and Save Supermarket would rent the building.

“We are designing a complex for Shop and Save Supermarket to set up their bakery and restaurant outlet,” Mr Patel said.

Shop and Save would be contributing additional investment towards this construction.

“We are investing close to $750,000 on the project and the tenant is investing an additional $200,000 for fit outs and setup,” he said.

He added the opening of this project was delayed because of bad weather.

He said construction started in February last year and was expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Mr Patel said Tavua was a growing hub in the Western Division.

“It is to our heart to see Tavua grow and the people in Tavua prosper. We see confidence in retail in Tavua, therefore, we are investing in Tavua.”

The company is based in Mead Road, Nabua, and operates a chain of retail TOTAL fuel outlets around Viti Levu.

EDITED BY: Ivamere Nataro

Feedback:  sonal.singh@fijisun.com.fj

