Three people were shown appreciation by the Indian High Commission for promoting the Hindi language in Fiji.

Radio Fiji Two radio announcer Noor Jahan, teacher Sweta Dutt Chaudhary and local singer Jimmy Subhaydas were acknowledged at the Indian High Commission’s headquarters in Suva during World Hindi Celebrations on Tuesday night.

Mr Subhaydas travelled from Levuka to be part of this celebration.

“I feel so happy and honoured to be appreciated for promoting Hindi language in Fiji.

“During 1960s, I used to watch lots of Bollywood movies in the theatre with my iTaukei friends,” he said.

Mr Subhaydas said by watching Bollywood movies, he gained interest in singing Hindi songs.

“I always tell my iTaukei friends if they can sing Hindi songs, they can sing any songs.”

Ms Jahan said: “I am so surprised to be the appreciated for promoting Hindi language in Fiji by the Indian High Commission in Fiji.

“I only came to be part of World Hindi Day celebrations, but never expected to be appreciated.

“I have been learning Hindi language since my childhood,” she said.

Ms Chaudhary said: “I am so thankful to my mother Shila Wati for her support after my father passed away when I was young.

“My mother is the reason why I am here today.

“After this achievement, I will continue to promote Hindi language in my community,” she said.

Ms Chaudhary said she would encourage young people to learn and read the Hindi language because their culture and language is their identity.

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, was chief guest at the function.

Ms Akbar said: “We must target our younger generation if we want to carry forward our language traditions and identity.

“If we encourage our children to speak in Hindi, this would be best way to promote Hindi language, not only in Fiji but anywhere around the world.”

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said: “Hindi Divas is celebrated on 14 September because on this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the Republic of India.”