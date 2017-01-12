Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Wycliffe Tells The Plan For Nabouwalu Town

Wycliffe Tells The Plan For Nabouwalu Town
From left: The Ministry for Local Government deputy permanent secretary Julia Korovou, special administrator Labasa and Savusavu Vijay Chand, Local Government permanent secretary Joshua Wycliffe, Environment director Sandeep Singh and Savusavu Town chief executive officer Dharmendra Lal in Labasa. Photo: JOSAIA RALAGO
January 12
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Works are being carried out in Nabouwalu in Government’s bid to declare it a town.

And there are plans by the Ministry of Local Government to have  the centre fully equipped by the end of this financial year.

Nabouwalu (Bua Province) would join Labasa (Macuata) and Savusavu (Cakaudrove) as towns in Vanua Levu.

In an interview, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Housing and Environment, Joshua Wycliffe, said they were working towards a deadline.

“There are several things that have happened so far, including appointment of Environment Impact Assessment consultants, topographic work, engineering work that needs to be done in Nabouwalu,” Mr Wycliffe said.

“The team is working on it and I’m hoping that by the end of this financial year, everything is ready in place so at least by the beginning of next year we have a marked date for the declaration.”

It is understood that this much-awaited development would be a major upgrade for the North as it would be able to cater for the greater Bua province.

The Bua Provincial Council in their meeting last year relayed their plans to ensure that the Nabouwalu when declared a town would thrive.

Tui Vuya Ratu Amenatave Rabona in an earlier interview said they have big plans for what is to be a satellite town that would serve the province.

Ratu Amenatave said they had blocks of land ready to be developed and would be given out on a first come-first serve basis for business, districts and investors who wished to develop them.

Mr Wycliffe, however, revealed there are no current plans for the cane farming centre of Seaqaqa to be declared as a town but would have more information in the middle of this year.

Edited By: Farzana Nisha

Feedback:  josaia.ralago@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Joshua WycliffeMinistry of Local GovernmentNabouwaluNabouwalu Town
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.