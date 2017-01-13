Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Clinics Move To Labasa, Ra

From left: Malakai Yamaivava, Waqa Baravilala, Jade Baravilala during the launch of the Fulton Hogan Sports for Development rugby clinic yesterday. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau
January 13
11:00 2017
Island Boys Rugby Plus founder and international co-director Waqa Baravilala will hold the Fulton Hogan Sports for Development clinic in Labasa and Ra for the first time.

The clinic will start in Levuka on January 16-19, Labasa and Moturiki on January 23-25 and Nabau, Ra, on January 30-3 February.

Island Rugby Plus which was set up in 2003, aims to use the sport to not only develop skills for young men and women, but educate them on the aspects of life after rugby.

Island Boys Rugby Plus logistics and operations manager Malakai Yamaivava said they were excited to go out of Ovalau to conduct clinics.

“For the past five years we’ve just been focusing on Ovalau but this year we are going to Labasa and Ra which is a first for us,” Yamaivava said.

“We’re not only focusing on rugby but also other programmes like agriculture, fisheries, banking and business.

“We also have speakers coming from overseas to be a part of this clinic.

“We are requesting youths out there to register and join this good cause.”

“It is not just a clinic it is a long term pathway, what is next after rugby, what is the right step to take and they will go through a development programme for eight months.”

Baravilala explained the idea of the programme came about as a result of their missionary work helping young people.

The programme takes a holistic approach to educate participants on life before and after rugby and have had some famous rugby players who have been part of the programme like Melbourne Rebels winger Sefanaia Naivalu

“We have taken the programme to islands around the Pacific, to Asia and other parts of the world but Fiji is where we are based,” Baravilala said.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Miri
    Miri January 16, 02:38

    Well done Kai Waqa for your vision to develop young people and for contributing to nation building.

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

