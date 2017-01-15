Grieving mother Koini Marama and husband Tevita Siga (snr) consoled by emotion as their son's drowning from their home at Tovata.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

A 12-year-old boy’s dream of becoming a pilot would never be realised after he drowned at a Kalabu Village swimming spot on Friday.

Saint John the Worker Primary School student, Tevita Siga (Junior) drowned while swimming with his friends.

When the Fiji Sun team arrived at his family home in Tovata, Makoi, Tevita’s family was still in shock.

His body was found at around 10am by Police officers yesterday.

His mother, 33-year-old Koini Marama, started weeping as she tried to tell the story of her son’s death.

“I am shattered knowing that I will never see my eldest son ever again,” she said.

Ms Marama said she was not aware that her son had joined his friends on Friday.

“All I know is that he was playing with his friends near my home, that’s the last time I saw him.”

Ms Marama said Tevita’s friends relayed the news to her that evening that he had accompanied them to the swimming spot in Kalabu, but he couldn’t be found so they returned home.

“His friends told to me that while they were swimming, they noticed Tevita was having body aches and he later told them that he needed to use the toilet.

“That’s the last time they saw him.”

Ms Marama said her father-in-law and few other men from the area started searching for him with the assistance of Police officers.

Ms Marama said her father-in-law and husband presented yaqona to the villagers of Kalabu as part of the iTaukei protocol to seek their assistance.

“After the yaqona was presented in Kalabu village, they went down to the swimming spot and found my son’s body. He drowned,” she said.

“I was looking forward to sending him to school next week and to see him achieve his dream. Tevita always shared to us that he wanted to become a pilot in the future.

“But now he is gone and we can feel an emptiness in our house,” she said.

A Kalabu villager who wished to remain anonymous said that another student drowned at the same spot in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police made a call yesterday to cease all uploading of photos of the drowning victim on social media.

“Those who are sharing and uploading photos of a child who is alleged to have drowned while swimming yesterday must stop,” said Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

