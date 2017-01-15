International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Lord Sebastian Coe.

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Lord Sebastian Coe will be in Fiji for the first time during the Oceania Athletics Congress in Suva on June 26-27.

Shop N Save Athletics Fiji chief development officer Joseph Rodan Junior made the confirmation during the weekly competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday.

“This is great for Athletics Fiji to host the IAAF boss for the first time,”Rodan Jnr said.

“This is a big achievement for us, we have been in contact regularly and we have been supporting all the changes he’s making for IAAF.

The congress will be followed by the Oceania Athletics Championship which will be held at the ANZ Stadium on June 29-1 July.

“This will also serve as a qualifying round for the World Championship which will be held in London in August.

“Our message to athletes is to be dedicated and attend weekly competition at the ANZ Stadium. We want athletes to work hard and sacrifice as we will be setting high standard of qualification for the athletes to meet.”

Edited by Osea Bola

