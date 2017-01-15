Sous Chef Xinglong Zhang (Victor) with a serving of Dumplings at the Pantry, Sheraton Resort, Marriott Denarau Complex. Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Sheraton Denarau Resort has started a food court concept near the lobby in Pantry, in the Marriott Denarau Complex. They have added Chinese dumpling and an Asian soup station in the offering.

Guests can choose the ingredients according to their liking and enjoy unique and authentic taste prepared by newly recruited Chinese chef Xinglong Zhang (Victor).

According to Executive chef (Marriott Denarau Complex) Prabhat Prawin, guests are enjoying the new offering and they were getting very good feedback.

“It’s also very reasonably priced and we are welcoming the local community to come and try our new offering as well,” said Mr Prawin.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj

Restaurant: Pantry, Sheraton, Marriott Denarau Complex

Chef: Sous Chef Xinglong Zhang (Victor)

Background: Mr Zhang hails from the city of Lanzhou, Northwest China. His passion for cooking came at a very early age. He started his studies in Cookery College.

Experience:

Mr Zhang started his career in 2009 with JW Marriott in Hangzhou and moved to Aman Resort in the same city. He has also participated in 2010 EXPO in Shanghai.

He then moved to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa an island resort in the South East of Asia to get more exposure and showcase his talent in 2014.

Culinary journey:

He has worked with a lot of famous chefs who come from different parts of China and other countries and learnt various ways of Chinese cooking and specialty food.

He has a wealth of knowledge of Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine and also very passionate about Southeast Asian cuisine.

He has travelled to Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Maldives, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates and has adopted the local cuisine and unique cultures in his stride.

He is sharing his recipe of dumpling which he learned from his grandmother during his early days of cooking.