Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

Cooking

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Chinese Dumpling New Addition @ Pantry

Chinese Dumpling New Addition @ Pantry
Sous Chef Xinglong Zhang (Victor) with a serving of Dumplings at the Pantry, Sheraton Resort, Marriott Denarau Complex. Photo: Waisea Nasokia
January 15
11:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sheraton Denarau Resort has started a food court concept near the lobby in Pantry, in the Marriott Denarau Complex. They have added Chinese dumpling and an Asian soup station in the offering.

Guests can choose the ingredients according to their liking and enjoy unique and authentic taste prepared by newly recruited Chinese chef Xinglong Zhang (Victor).

According to Executive chef (Marriott Denarau Complex) Prabhat Prawin, guests are enjoying the new offering and they were getting very good feedback.

“It’s also very reasonably priced and we are welcoming the local community to come and try our new offering as well,” said Mr Prawin.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  waisean@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Restaurant: Pantry, Sheraton, Marriott Denarau Complex

 

Chef: Sous Chef Xinglong Zhang (Victor)

 

Background:       Mr Zhang hails from the city of Lanzhou, Northwest China. His passion for cooking came at a very early age. He started his studies in Cookery College.

 

Experience:

Mr Zhang started his career in 2009 with JW Marriott in Hangzhou and moved to Aman Resort in the same city. He has also participated in 2010 EXPO in Shanghai.

He then moved to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa an island resort in the South East of Asia to get more exposure and showcase his talent in 2014.

 

Culinary journey:

He has worked with a lot of famous chefs who come from different parts of China and other countries and learnt various ways of Chinese cooking and specialty food.

He has a wealth of knowledge of Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine and also very passionate about Southeast Asian cuisine.

He has travelled to Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Maldives, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates and has adopted the local cuisine and unique cultures in his stride.

He is sharing his recipe of dumpling which he learned from his grandmother during his early days of cooking.

Tags
Chinese chef Xinglong ZhangCulinary journeySheraton Denarau Resort'
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.