Coconut Wireless, 15th January 2017

Slippery Floor

Is it true that there is a leak at one of our indoor sporting venues?

One of our scribes was reliably informed that during heavy downpours, pools of water can be seen forming across the floor.

Lets not wait for a disaster to happen before holes are fixed.

 

 

Any $$$ for Juice

Sad that some of our traffic Police are still taking bribes from drivers who are caught speeding on our roads.

One was caught the other day at around 3am.

Knowing fully well the ways of some of our cops, the driver took out $30 from his wallet  and left $5 inside.

Sure enough…after some chit-chat with the law man, out came the bait: “Do you have any money for juice.”

The wallet came flying out of the driver’s back pocket and opened.

The exchange was swift.  $5 for a clean driving record.

Little did thethe Law man know…he was the bigger fool.

The $30 was out of his sight.

 

 

Bainimarama backed

Letter to the Editor in Samoa’s Daily Newspaper, The Samoa Observer:

Like it or not at least Fiji under Bainimarama is flourishing economically with their national airline, a phone company, a chain of hotels, and their tourism is flourishing and the construction supply stores here in Samoa are full of Fijian products.

Even the Fijian rugby team is better than Samoa’s.

Internationally Fiji is known for their Peace Keepers while Samoa can’t even organize their police force.

Sour grapes PS Jeffrey, sour grapes.

You’re just so jealous that you’re stuck with that incompetent Tuilaepa who can’t even get one industry off the ground and any that are doing ok, like second hand car industries, he decides to kill.

With this kind of leadership you are completely dependent on aid and remittances and always will be, while Fiji is flourishing, simply flourishing.

In the process of nation building, Bainimarama is keeping landownership in the hands of the Fijian people as well.

He’s a good capitalist because he does it for his people not for his friends and family.

 

Feedback: rosi.doviverata.@fijisun.com.fj

