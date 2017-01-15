Colonel Kalouniwai Returns To Fiji
The family of outgoing United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) Chief of Staff, Colonel Ro Jone Kalouniwai, were farewelled by Fijian soldiers serving in the Golan Heights on Friday.
A traditional ceremony including the presentation of a kamunaga (whale tooth) was presented by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Battalion RSM WO1 Aminiasi Lepolo.
He thanked Colonel Kalouniwai for the effort and service achieved during his two-year tenure.
Colonel Kalouniwaiâ€™s wife, Folaukitoga Logavatu was presented a gift by the Commanding Officer Fiji Battalion Lieutenant-Colonel Daunivakasala Ravunakanacabora. The family return to Fiji on Tuesday.
UNDOF operates on both sides of the Israel-Syria border in the disputed Golan Heights.
RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto had said that Colonel Kalouniwai would be slotted into one of the senior positions after a well deserved break.
Colonel Kalouniwai is the latest Fijian Military officer who has held a senior position in one of the United Nations peacekeeping missions.
