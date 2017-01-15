Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Colonel Kalouniwai Returns To Fiji

January 15
11:44 2017
The family of outgoing United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) Chief of Staff, Colonel Ro Jone Kalouniwai, were farewelled by Fijian soldiers serving in the Golan Heights on Friday.

A traditional ceremony including the presentation of a kamunaga (whale tooth) was presented by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Battalion RSM WO1 Aminiasi Lepolo.

He thanked Colonel Kalouniwai for the effort and service achieved during his two-year tenure.

Colonel Kalouniwaiâ€™s wife, Folaukitoga Logavatu was presented a gift by the Commanding Officer Fiji Battalion Lieutenant-Colonel Daunivakasala Ravunakanacabora. The family return to Fiji on Tuesday.

UNDOF operates on both sides of the Israel-Syria border in the disputed Golan Heights.

RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto had said that Colonel Kalouniwai would be slotted into one of the senior positions after a well deserved break.

Colonel Kalouniwai is the latest Fijian Military officer who has held a senior position in one of the United Nations peacekeeping missions.

