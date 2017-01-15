Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Earthquake Hits Southwest Of Nadi

Earthquake Hits Southwest Of Nadi
Surfing
January 15
13:12 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred last night. It was recorded about 150km southwest of Nadi. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres below the sea floor.
Some Nadi residents took to social media to say that they felt the quake.
It occurred at 7.11pm.
No tsunami alerts or warnings were issued from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii or the Department of Mineral Resources.

Tags
â€˜Clean Up Fijiâ€™ and â€˜Fight the Biteâ€™6.1 magnitude earthquakeFiji
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
Â© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.