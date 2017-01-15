Surfing

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred last night. It was recorded about 150km southwest of Nadi. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres below the sea floor.

Some Nadi residents took to social media to say that they felt the quake.

It occurred at 7.11pm.

No tsunami alerts or warnings were issued from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii or the Department of Mineral Resources.