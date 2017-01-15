Christophe Gamel.

Players who show commitment and take their role seriously will be considered for the national football team, says Christophe Gamel.

And the Vodafone Fijian national football coach will not settle for anything less.

The Frenchman, who will join the senior national squad members team for the first time next week has already mapped out what he wants from the players as individuals and as a team.

The All Whites play Fiji in a home and away games in March for the Oceania Football Confederation title, with the winner advancing to a playoff against a South American side for a spot in 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has also made it clear that he will not tolerate any player who takes their inclusion in the squad lightly.

“My first and second week will be to see a lot of the players (30) and see their individual and collective potentials,” Gamel said.

“I want to underline that those who are not ready to help his country and not give his best for Fiji will not be considered.

“I say this because some players think they can do what they want and come only when they want to, to a national team camp.

“I will not take people with this kind of mentality. Players have duties regarding their own national team.

“During the two weeks, I will explain and share with the players my vision and I’m sure they will enjoy the training sessions.

Gamel will conduct one on one interviews with each player in order to know them better. He will also let them know of his expectations as a national representative.

“Tactical, technical, and physical works will be done to build our play.”

Since arriving in the country two weeks ago, Gamel has not had time to sightsee but has got straight down to business helping the Vodafone Fijian Under-17 team and preparing camp for the national senior team.

However, he is eager to learn the Fijian way of life, its culture and tradition as he believes that is the best way to get more out of his new home.

“For the moment I am at a hotel in Lautoka, and go everyday by car to Ba,” he said.

“Soon Fiji Football Association will provide accommodation and I’m looking forward to it.

“I want to organise camp, helping the national team and sharing with my assistant coach Yogendra Dutt who is helping me a lot in this challenge.

“I am a simple person who likes sharing football ideas and working for the mission which I came for.

“Adaptation and understanding the Fijian culture are the most important things to get the most out of Fiji and staying happy.”

Edited by Osea Bola

