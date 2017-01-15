Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Good Prep For U17:Lal

Vodafone Fijian football national coach Christophe Gamel (left), and Under-17 coach Shalen Lal.
January 15
12:00 2017
The Vodafone Fijian Under-17 team is all set to display its 12 months of training and camping together at the OFC U17 Championship in Tahiti on February 12- 22.

All 20 players went through a robust training and team bonding exercise.

“Previously the team used to come to camp for a month but this time they camped for a year so we expect them to deliver,”Coach Shalen Lal said.

“We began with the team bonding exercises in Suva for twice a week and also we had some cultural nights so the players could know each other better,” he said.

Prior to the tournament, the team would be playing build-up matches in New Zealand and Tahiti.

“We will be staying for 17 days in New Zealand to prepare the team,” Lal said

He explained the 20 players would be given game time so officials would have a fair idea of the top 11 players in the team.

The U17 team also got a chance to train with Vodafone Fijian national coach, Christophe Gamel, in Ba.

The U17 team officials and players were hosted to a farewell dinner by sponsor Vodafone and Fiji Football Association in Ba on Friday.

The team will arrive in Tahiti on 1st February with the tournament starting on February 12.

Build-Up Matches

Fiji vs Kiwi Maori – January 16, Fiji vs Auckland City (U20) – January 19, Fiji vs Onehunga Mangere –  January 20, Fiji vs PNG U17 – January 24. The team planned to play two other matches in Tahiti.

Edited by Osea Bola

shalveersinghaujla@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Christophe GamelCoach Shalen LalFIJI NEWSOFC U17 ChampionshipSHALVEER SINGH AUJLAVodafone Fijian national coachVodafone Fijian Under-17 team
