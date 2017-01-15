Letters to The Editor

Eye opening bus ride

Norman Yee,

Nadi

Recently I had cause to catch buses from Martintar, Nadi, to Lautoka and return.

It was such an eye opener.

Most surprisingly was that all the passengers did not wait to collect their tickets after paying their fares or collect their change.

One driver tore off the tickets and quietly dropped them outside the window (a phantom litterer) while the other driver did neither.

A third driver had a container where he dropped the untaken tickets.

I wondered at the end of the day whether the second driver gave all the income to his employer.

I wondered what would happen to these passengers when a bus checker came on board?

He should demand they pay their fares again. This would teach them new habits.

Next the buses would even stop in places with no bus stops or no bus bays to drop or pick up passengers! This obviously held up traffic behind it. Or the traffic created a third lane in the face of oncoming traffic! (No worries, mate.)

But worst of all despite public outcries, at the Lautoka Bus Stand, the bus I was on kept revving its engine as if urging impending passengers to hurry up whilst spewing fumes everywhere.Â Choke! choke!

Well you know, Only in Fiji!

Perhaps the Bus Owners Association, LTA and Police could do regular road shows/workshops to improve driversâ€™ behaviours?

Â

Youth netball

Pranil Ram,

Nadi

I take my hat off for organisers of Digicel Punjas Youth Netball including the Fiji contingent.

I believe this is the way forward for our young netballers.

Regular competition with the best in the business at youth level helps in the development of any sports.

I firmly believe that this is a good example for other sporting federations in Fiji to engag more in youth development.

These youths have an excellent opportunity to polish on their skill set and later replicate this in their domestic competition.

These players will become better netballers in representing their senior team.

I am sure there are many netball stars in the making and a tournament like this provides a good platform.

It is an opportune time to do some reality check as well.

I strongly believe sponsors deserve an authentic appreciation for coming out on board to sponsor events of such nature.

I also believe that tournaments like this should be made an annual event.