Man In 40s Killed In Road Accident

Man In 40s Killed In Road Accident
Hit and Run
January 15
15:09 2017
A man believed to be in his 40s became the latest road fatality yesterday.

Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio said the incident happened between 3am and 4am yesterday.

“The man was believed to have been drunk while crossing the road in Makoi, Nasinu,” Inspector Qio said.

“He was hit by a vehicle and was thrown onto the opposite lane by the impact of the first hit, when he was hit by a second oncoming vehicle.”

Police are still investigating the incident and trying to locate the family of the deceased.

A taxi driver involved in the incident was held for questioning.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
latest road fatalityPolice spokesperson Inspector Jokatama QioRoad Accident
