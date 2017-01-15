Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Management Host Staff Children’s Day

Management Host Staff Children's Day
January 15
11:37 2017
A staff member of the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel was overjoyed when her seven-year-old daughter attended a full day programme at her workplace. 52 children of the workers were part of the programme.

37-year-old Laniana Seseacagi said she had worked at the hotel for five years and she was emotional when she saw her seven-year-old Ofa Violet preparing for the party a day before the event.

“She was so excited when I told her about the kid’s party.

“She started preparing for it from Thursday evening,” Ms Sesesacagi said.

“I’m overjoyed because my daughter gets to see where I work and what I do at work.

“This is a good way to bond not only for all the kids but also staff.”

Ms Sesesacagi thanked the management and the events team at the hotel for hosting this get together on Friday.

Hotel General Manager Narend Kumar said the initiative was organised so that the children knew where and how their parents work.

“We want the kids to know what work their parents come and do here and what sort of environment they work in,” Mr Kumar said.

“Kids at home do not know what their parents are doing, so this was an opportunity for them to learn and understand where their parents are getting the money from.”

The yearly event started three years ago and it has been ongoing in all the Tanoa group’s hotels around Fiji.

“When children are young they dream of becoming a pilot or a doctor.

“Although these are good aspirations, children need to know about other exciting jobs from a young age and this initiative helps them do that,” said Mr Kumar.

All the children who attended the event were provided with snacks, a tour of the hotel, lunch and access to the Tanoa Hotel pool.

Mr Kumar also acknowledged the efforts of the Reddy Group, parent company of Tanoa Hotels, for the initiative.

