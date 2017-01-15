Mere Is First 2017 Parker Pen Winner
‘Letter of the Week’ winner Kinisimere Dakai (left), receives a Parker pen from Fiji Sun Finance manager Raiyaz Ahmed. Photo: Maraia Vula
January 15
17:33 2017
Meet our first letter of the week winner for 2017 Kinisimere Dakai.
The 17-year-old Wainibuka native is thankful to Fiji Sun for choosing her as the winner of the Parker pen for her letter “Fiji the Way the World Should Be.”
She plans to continue her Year 13 studies this year after she scored good marks in her Year 12 examination.
The third eldest of five siblings wants to be a marine biologist when she grows up.
“I have to read the Fiji Sun paper every day whether in school or at home. If I don’t read it, my day is in a havoc,” she said.
“I am thankful to Fiji Sun for boosting my confidence with this Parker pen and this surely will motivate me to write more letters.”
