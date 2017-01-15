Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Ministry Probes Manâ€™s Death

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate
January 15
15:20 2017
The Ministry for Employment is now investigating the death of a man who fell through the roof of the Suva Hotel last Wednesday.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate, yesterday.

â€œI have been informed that an investigation is undertaken by our officers to look into that issue because occupational health and safety, that is something very important for us.

â€œWe want to make sure that when people work in any place, they are looked after, and they do not get injured.

Mr Usamate said he could not comment further until the investigation was completed.

Builder, Anul Hafizu Dean, 46, of Veisari Lami, fell to his death from the roof of Suva Hotel at the junction of Marks Street and Waimanu Road.

He was repairing a leak when the roof gave way from the top of the three-storey building. Mr Dean worked for a Chinese owned construction firm.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj

