Some members of the Vodafone Fijian U17 team with coach Shalen Lal (left) national coach Christophe Gamel (third from from left) and Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel in Ba on Friday. Photo: Shalveer Singh Aujla

The Fiji Football Association president, Rajesh Patel promised the Vodafone Fijian Under-17 team monetary incentives if they win the OFC U17 Championship in Tahiti next month.

He made the comment at the farewell dinner at the Fiji Football Academy Hall in Ba on Friday.

Patel said close to $1m had been spent on the team to keep them in camp for 12 months while being cautious of their studies not being affected.

He reminded the players of the sacrifices made by their parents and coaches to help them prepare.

“You know what you have been through, what you and your family have sacrificed. It’s time to go and prove it on the field.

“The onus is now on you and the coaches to make sure you do your best.”

Mohammed Naizal will lead the sided assisted by Kishan Ravinesh Sami and Semi Matalau.

Coach Shalen Lal trusts that the trio would lead by example.

The OFC U17 Championship starts in Tahiti on February 12.

Edited by Osea Bola

shalveersinghaujla@fijisun.com.fj