Rugby Need Referees: Gock

The Namosi officials at the Fiji Rugby Awards last night. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
January 15
12:00 2017
Patrick Gock is calling for more referees in 2017.

The Fiji Rugby Union referee’s manager made the comment during the FRU Awards Night at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay last night

Gock was disappointed with some referees performance during the fitness test last week.

“According to the World Rugby referee’s yo-yo test, they should be hitting 18 but some referees are only achieving 14.

“I’ve to remind some of them to pull up their socks.”

Gock admits they need another 50 referees.

“We have sent out invitations but it seems people are not interested, we don’t have enough referees.”

 

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

