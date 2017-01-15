Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Singh Plan For Rewa

Former Suva coach Gurjit Singh.
January 15
12:00 2017
Former Suva coach Gurjit Singh is looking forward to joining Rewa as the technical advisor during the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League next month.

Singh, who is currently in the United States, is looking forward to working with his former players Tagi Vonolagi and Marika Rodu.

“It will be good to be with Tagi and Rodu. Both were my players and are very good to work with as well. I thank Rewa Football president Nazeel Buksh who has lot of knowledge and vision for the team,” Singh said.

“The Champions League is a very competitive and tough competition.

“We really need to prepare well and it will be good to start and plan early. I’m sure it will not be difficult working with Rodu and Tagi.

“My role as a technical advisor will be to work with the coaches to map out plans to ensure that we have a good outing.

“I agreed to help because I know I can work with Rodu and Tagi.

“Good preparation and planning is always important and I really look forward to working with the Rewa team.”

Singh arrives on February 1 and will be with the team for the duration of the OFC Champions League.

Meanwhile, Rewa Football president Nazeel Buksh is excited to have someone of Singh’s calibre joining the team.

“Gurjit is one of the most experienced coaches and to have him part of our squad is a huge positive for the team,” Buksh said.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

