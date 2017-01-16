Vanuatu deputy PM Joe Natuman and family visits Beachcomber Island

Tomasi Boginiso,

Nasinu

The Deputy Prime Minister of Vanuatu Joe Natuman visited Beachcomber island for the day to celebrate a family member’s birthday.

They were hosted to lunch and the unforgettable hospitality of the staff of Beachcomber.

Earlier last week his daughter got married at the Anchorage Hotel.

Mr Natuman thanked the staff of Beachcomber and will always return if coming back to Fiji.

Back in time

Arvind Mani ,

Martintar, Nadi

Back in Time is a fascinating programme that is aired every Thursday on Fiji One TV at 7:00 pm.

It is produced by the Department of Information that features events and moments that have defined and shaped Fiji’s rich and diverse cultural history.

The programme is targeted at encouraging viewers to learn and appreciate the nation’s history.

Each time, I watched it, I am filled with a tinge of disappointment and sadness at how much we have regressed in our values, ethics and wisdom.

When you listen to the people in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, you can’t help but be impressed by how smart, articulate and eloquent they are. And they did not have internet then.

These days, many students who have graduated from high schools and universities cannot even a write a proper Curriculum Vitae or effectively “sell themselves” in a job interview. As a former Human Resource Manger for one of the largest retailers in Fiji, I have seen so many substandard CVs and dumb applicants that you wonder what is being taught in high school these days.

Or how much effort is being put in by teachers to ensure that a student has actually learned the necessary skills that will help them in life rather than just cram answers and pass their exams.

In the 1960s, QVS students would tour the country staging Shakespearean plays with such aplomb and amazing props. Nowadays the millennials do not even know who Shakespeare is. No one reads the timeless classics because everyone has a Smartphone (the irony of that word always make me grimace) and they are too busy posting trash on Facebook. The parents seem to have no control of them at home.

There is no civic sense of responsibility. I have seen people constantly throw trash from moving vehicles and will litter up the beaches when they go for a picnic. This happens despite daily messages to keep Fiji clean.

Society today has become numb to the chaos around us: The corruption, starvation, and the proposition that climate change is going to kill a large number of us yearly by 2050 don’t faze us into action but a one-minute video of freezing in motion. That we can do. And with such flair.

The modern society has become seriously sick, 70-year-old lecherous men raping kids, fathers molesting their daughters have become so commonplace.

It is a far cry from when a shopkeeper in Nadi twisted my ears for whistling at a girl. And for good measure, he reported my egregious crime to my father who took me to task. Yes, back in time everyone cared for each other. It does take a village to raise a child.

But now the teachers can’t even chastise an errant student, because his father will file a complaint.

So can we really blame the teachers who are looking the other way if the young students are smoking and doing drugs?

There are so many things that is wrong with the society today. Back then when there was a function in a village, every one would pitch in to help.

Now if someone dies, the only reason people would go there for 13 or 16 days is that they will get free kava. What a disgrace. When the Gita is being recited, no one will be there. But as soon as the bhajans begin, all the men would come out to indulge. I am at a loss to understand why anyone with a modicum of commonsense would give kava to a bunch of people who are not there in his time of need but just come to leech of him. So I asked my cousin whose wife had passed away. He told me that if he did not provide yaqona, no one would come to his place. And I looked at the people around and asked him, do you really want these people who just come and inconvenience you at your time of grief?

The phrase “retrogressive metamorphosis” come to mind.

It is my fervent hope that this will be a slap across the face to take action because it’s not too late for us to change our ways.

In the meantime, I pine for the good old days shown in “Back in Time”.