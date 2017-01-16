Since we are bikies most people underestimate us, but we are only here to help people.

These were the words of the Vice President of the Rebels Motorcycle Club Fiji, Praneel Kumar, after the group handed over gifts to the St. Mina Children’s Home in Martintar, Nadi on Friday.

“Since the group started, we have always thought about doing something good for people living in the Homes and Orphanages,” he said.

“The name itself ‘Rebels Motorcycle’ make people think we are a bad group, but really we are nice people doing good things for the unfortunate.”

The group, which currently has 11 members, raised $1400 to provide the children with stationery packs, shoes and a pot of palau for the children at the Home.

“Since we saw this board in Nadi, we had the passion to come and pay them a visit and donate these kids’ gifts,” he said.

“So we collect $40 each and every month and use this money on something that we know will benefit the people.”

The group is also looking into conducting three fundraising events this year to help children living in Orphanages and in Homes.

The group is also looking forward to visiting more Homes around the nation.