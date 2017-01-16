Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Never Judge A Book By Its Cover: Kumar

January 16
11:20 2017
Since we are bikies most people underestimate us, but we are only here to help people.

These were the words of the Vice President of the Rebels Motorcycle Club Fiji, Praneel Kumar, after the group handed over gifts to the St. Mina Children’s Home in Martintar, Nadi on Friday.

“Since the group started, we have always thought about doing something good for people living in the Homes and Orphanages,” he said.

“The name itself ‘Rebels Motorcycle’ make people think we are a bad group, but really we are nice people doing good things for the unfortunate.”

The group, which currently has 11 members, raised $1400 to provide the children with stationery packs, shoes and a pot of palau for the children at the Home.

“Since we saw this board in Nadi, we had the passion to come and pay them a visit and donate these kids’ gifts,” he said.

“So we collect $40 each and every month and use this money on something that we know will benefit the people.”

The group is also looking into conducting three fundraising events this year to help children living in Orphanages and in Homes.

The group is also looking forward to visiting more Homes around the nation.

  1. vijay
    vijay January 17, 08:47

    A very worthy course. Keep up the good work.

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

