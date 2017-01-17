Boarders Inia, Ravai happy at Natabua High School
Two students from rural areas, proudly dressed in their new uniforms, began their first day boarding at Natabua High School yesterday.
Inia Mavua, 14, of Vakabuli Village in rural Lautoka and Ravai Baravilala, of Nasoma Village in Nadroga, were delighted to be part of the school.
Ravai begins his secondary education after scoring high marks in the Year Eight Examinations while he was at Sigatoka District School.
He said he was looking forward to secondary school learning and furthering his education.
Inia said he was happy to have been selected as one of the new students at Natabua High School. He said he was going to do his best for his family.
The two students were among 120 boarders, who began arriving at the school yesterday with their beddings and boxes of their belongings.
The school caters for students from the maritime islands, Vatulele, Malolo and the Yasawa Group as well as from rural areas Navosa, Ba, Ra, Nadroga and Lautoka.
Edited by Jonathan Bryce
awwww congrats students sky is the limit…..been a sucessful person we really need to come out of our comfort zone and be motivated as to how our parents have led us and we shall always think of our humble beginning…