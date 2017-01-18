Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

A-G: Govt Working on Lifting Rural Health Services

A-G: Govt Working on Lifting Rural Health Services
Attorney General Aiyaz Saiyad Khaiyum addressing doctors gathered for their final briefing with work ethics at the Studio 6 in Suva yesterday.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga
January 18
12:22 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Government is looking at ways of improving rural health services.

He says this will help reduce pressure at the three divisional hospitals.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged that human resources were needed in rural areas to address this issue.

He was responding to the , who raised the issue during the induction of 90 new Government doctors at Studio 6 in Suva yesterday.

Dr Samuela said that one of their major concerns was that rural health services were underutilised.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum reassured doctors that Government was looking into the issue.

He said doctors were not available at all times in some stations around the country.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said human resources were needed in the rural health centres to reduce the pressure on the three divisional hospitals.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the costs from home to the hospital needed to be looked at. One of the major problems was the classification of hospitals. He said it was confusing and the entire system needed revision.

To this, he said that improving resources at rural hospitals was one of Governmentâ€™s major works.

Dr Samuela said there were three divisional hospitals and 17 sub-divisional hospitals under the Ministry of Health.

He said they had seen health care costs driven by these hospitals in the rural areas.

Dr Samuela said people would be able to get medical assistance from the district hospitals rather than travelling to major divisional hospitals.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-KhaiyumDr Josaia SamuelaEastern Division Medical AdvisorMinistry of Health
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
Â© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.