Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Government is looking at ways of improving rural health services.

He says this will help reduce pressure at the three divisional hospitals.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged that human resources were needed in rural areas to address this issue.

He was responding to the , who raised the issue during the induction of 90 new Government doctors at Studio 6 in Suva yesterday.

Dr Samuela said that one of their major concerns was that rural health services were underutilised.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum reassured doctors that Government was looking into the issue.

He said doctors were not available at all times in some stations around the country.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the costs from home to the hospital needed to be looked at. One of the major problems was the classification of hospitals. He said it was confusing and the entire system needed revision.

To this, he said that improving resources at rural hospitals was one of Governmentâ€™s major works.

Dr Samuela said there were three divisional hospitals and 17 sub-divisional hospitals under the Ministry of Health.

He said they had seen health care costs driven by these hospitals in the rural areas.

Dr Samuela said people would be able to get medical assistance from the district hospitals rather than travelling to major divisional hospitals.

