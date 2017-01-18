From left: Veniane Tarovia, Poasa Vualaono and Esita Losesere on first day of school at ACS yesterday. Photo: Shahani Mala.

Poasa Vualaono was quite emotional when he saw his granddaughter in her Adi Cakobau School (ACS) uniform.

The 60-year-old farmer travelled from Nabuini Village in Ra to drop his granddaughter Esita Losesere, 15, off, for her first day of school yesterday.

“I left home 5am to drop my granddaughter to her school because I did not want her to be late on the first day.

“I am very happy to see her in the new uniform and I hope she will work hard and make us proud with her achievements,” he said.

Mr Vualaono said he always wanted his granddaughter to study at ACS because he considered it to be one of the best schools in Fiji to provide a good education.

He said: “By studying at ACS, she will learn to become independent and tackle all obstacles in her life.”

Esita began her Year 10 classes yesterday.

“I am happy with my grandparent’s decision to study at ACS. It was also my dream.

“I am so excited to meet my friends and teachers after the holidays,” she said.

Esita said she will work hard and pass her Fiji Year 10 Certificate Examination with goods marks.

Another Year 10 student, Vilisi Naibena, 15, joined her fellow classmates on their first day yesterday.

Vilisi’s mother, Mereseini Likutabua, 42, had travelled from Navuniyasi Village in Naitasiri to drop her daughter off

“Vilisi is my only daughter and I want her to get a better education, therefore, I encouraged her to join ACS,” Ms Likutabua said.

“I am proud to be an ACS student. Some great female leaders in Fiji had attended ACS and I always want to be remembered as an ACS student,” Vilisi said.

“This is my second year at ACS and I will work hard and also take part in other school activities.”

A third Year 10 student, Vasiti Katonivualiku said: “Being ACS student was always my dream.”

“I will work hard this year and pass my exams with good marks.”