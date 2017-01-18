Coconut Wireless: 18th January, 2017
Coconut wireless
January 18
12:03 2017
â€˜Slacktivityâ€™ over productivity
Still on â€˜sleeping on the jobâ€™ issue, certain Housing Authority of Fiji employees, who are in the maintenance department, are doing just the same. Theyâ€™re expected to clean and maintain the surrounding of Governmentâ€™s commercial statutory body properties, and while they are, theyâ€™re also spending half the time lazing around at these properties. And in this heat, well letâ€™s just say the â€˜slacktivityâ€™ is outweighing productivity. Regular checks from their supervisors perhaps?
Coconut Wireless is edited by Maraia VulaÂ with contribution from Ranoba Baoa
