Doctor Jaamal Nand raises an issue with AG Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during work ethics conference with doctors at Studio 6 in Suva yesterday. Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Philip Davis says the Fijian health system cannot be compared to the ones in New Zealand.

He said some Fijians wished the local health system was similar.

But he added that Fiji as a developing nation couldn’t afford such health systems.

He said it was important that medical professionals used the available equipment to the best of their ability.

Mr Davis was responding to issues raised by young doctors during their induction at Studio 6 in Suva yesterday.

He said the ministry was trying its best to improve medical equipment.

Mr Davis said the lack of medical resources was a concern.

He said they couldn’t promise whether the issue could be fixed within weeks or months.

Mr Davis said the ministry had to work within a limited budget.

He said the problem was not the nurses or doctors.

“That’s not your problem, it is our problem and it ends up becoming your problem,” Mr Davis said.

He said they needed to review how the medical equipment and buildings could be maintained.

Mr Davis said they needed to look at the issue of the supply chain from the stores to the medical centres.

He said the only option was to make good use of the medical equipment available to deliver good health services.

Mr Davis said a certain provision in the budget should be allocated for the maintenance of medical equipment rather than focusing on the purchase of the medical equipment alone.

He said the medical machines needed to be maintained in order to survive in the long run.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj