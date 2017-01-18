Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Fiji, South Korean Parliaments Strengthen Ties

Fiji, South Korean Parliaments Strengthen Ties
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni (third from left), and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Chung Sye-kyun (right), yesterday with delegates at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa at Natadola. Photo: Parliament News
January 18
12:09 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Enhancing Parliamentary co-operation and exchange would contribute to deeper understanding and friendship between two countries.

This relationship was reaffirmed between Fiji and the Republic of Korea yesterday through a Memorandum of Understanding.

Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni and South Korean counterpart, Chung Sye-kyun while signing the MOU shared this view.

Vist pays off

This relationship was earlier strengthened after Dr Luveni paid a visit to the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea last year.

Fiji also signed MOUs with two other nations – Russia and Japan – yesterday at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa in Natadola.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: arishma.devi-narayan@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
APPFChung Sye-kyunDr Jiko LuveniSpeaker of Parliament
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
Â© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.