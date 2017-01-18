Fiji, South Korean Parliaments Strengthen Ties
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni (third from left), and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Chung Sye-kyun (right), yesterday with delegates at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa at Natadola. Photo: Parliament News
January 18
12:09 2017
Enhancing Parliamentary co-operation and exchange would contribute to deeper understanding and friendship between two countries.
This relationship was reaffirmed between Fiji and the Republic of Korea yesterday through a Memorandum of Understanding.
Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni and South Korean counterpart, Chung Sye-kyun while signing the MOU shared this view.
Vist pays off
This relationship was earlier strengthened after Dr Luveni paid a visit to the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea last year.
Fiji also signed MOUs with two other nations – Russia and Japan – yesterday at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa in Natadola.
