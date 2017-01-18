Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

FOLLOW RULES: Fiji comes first, Gamel warns player

FOLLOW RULES: Fiji comes first, Gamel warns player
Vodafone Fijian football head coach Christophe Gamel trains with the team at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba, yesterday. Photo: Vodafone Fiji
January 18
11:48 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Newly appointed Vodafone Fijian football head coach, Christophe Gamel, did not waste any time as he began work with the players at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba yesterday.

Speaking to SUNsports, Gamel said, firstly he had to discuss with the players about their game plan.

“This is because I want them to agree with me on the kind of play that I expect from them as they all have the potential,” he said.

Gamel also pointed out that he would check with Fiji FA president, Rajesh Patel on the late arrival of two players.

“I will have to check why they arrived late and then I see whether to give them the chance to stay or to go back home because from now on we need to fix the rules.

“They (players) have to respect the federation, themselves and the team because they are working for their country, it’s their duty” Gamel stressed.

He added that he would be expecting the players to lift their fitness to a higher level.

The former Paris Saint- Germain (PSG) assistant coach said, his players need to work hard and fast especially when it comes down to tactics.

“In these two weeks I will be seeing their training session and fitness level. I have made it clear to the Board that the clubs need to release their players the moment that I want them.

“I am not here to give sanctions but I am here to make football grow in Fiji.”

The national side play the New Zealand All Whites in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match in March.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  paulini.ratulailai@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiersChristophe GamelFiji FA AcademyVodafone Fijian football head coach
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.