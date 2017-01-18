Vodafone Fijian football head coach Christophe Gamel trains with the team at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba, yesterday. Photo: Vodafone Fiji

Newly appointed Vodafone Fijian football head coach, Christophe Gamel, did not waste any time as he began work with the players at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba yesterday.

Speaking to SUNsports, Gamel said, firstly he had to discuss with the players about their game plan.

“This is because I want them to agree with me on the kind of play that I expect from them as they all have the potential,” he said.

Gamel also pointed out that he would check with Fiji FA president, Rajesh Patel on the late arrival of two players.

“I will have to check why they arrived late and then I see whether to give them the chance to stay or to go back home because from now on we need to fix the rules.

“They (players) have to respect the federation, themselves and the team because they are working for their country, it’s their duty” Gamel stressed.

He added that he would be expecting the players to lift their fitness to a higher level.

The former Paris Saint- Germain (PSG) assistant coach said, his players need to work hard and fast especially when it comes down to tactics.

“In these two weeks I will be seeing their training session and fitness level. I have made it clear to the Board that the clubs need to release their players the moment that I want them.

“I am not here to give sanctions but I am here to make football grow in Fiji.”

The national side play the New Zealand All Whites in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match in March.

