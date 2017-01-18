Family and close friends of Gita Dasi (second from right) at the opening of her new restaurant in Sigatoka Town. Photo: SUPPLIED.

50-year-old will use income to fund those at her temple

At 50, Gita Dasi of Sigatoka decided to begin her very own restaurant business.

This would not only provide a source of income for her .

But also to those, she has had provided shelter and food at her orphanage in her Sri Radha Damodar Temple, off mission road in Sigatoka Town.

Gita Kirti’s Vegetarian Restaurant was opened on Saturday, downstairs from Lal’s Plaza in Sigatoka Town.

Ms Dasi said people of Sigatoka and travellers passing through Sigatoka could now eat fresh and healthy in a fully air-conditioned and hygienic environment.

She said: “We have varieties of vegetarian dishes including vegetable paneer, and we also have Indian sweets like laddoo.

“I guarantee that you will all enjoy the food and sweets.”

She said while people enjoyed their tasty meals, they would contribute to the revenue which would be used for those who were under-privileged.

“It was my dream to make the temple, orphanage and residence for the under-privileged and after building this facility in 2010, finance was needed to run the daily expenses.

“And then I thought of starting up a business to ease the finance of daily expenses.

She exlained they had hundreds of people in short and long-term shelter both devotees and non-devotees.

“We have provided shelter to lots of people in need as well,”she added.

The temple has dormitories where people are given three meals and a place to sleep.

It has further become a much needed shelter for street kids.

The struggles of the under-privileged had determined Ms Dasi to take up the challenge.

This also encoruaged her to create opportunities for them.

The newly opened restaurant has already been a source of employment for six people.

Before this, Ms Dasi used to work at her sister’s medical clinic to support her daily expenses.

