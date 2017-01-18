Permanent Secretary for Health Phillip Davies talks to doctors during their work ethics conference at Studio 6 yesterday.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services Philip Davis, says the ministry is looking to develop a social media policy after the ‘jingle bells, patients smell’ video post went viral.

Speaking yesterday to 90 new doctors at Studio 6 in Suva, Mr Davis said that public health officers needed to separate their work from personal life.

“There were also doctors in that video so it’s not about nurses misbehaving,” Mr Davis said.

“It’s not secure, be very careful about the use of social media,” Mr Davis said.

He said if people were not careful of what they posted on social media it would lead to the end of their career.

“Just assume that anything you put up on social media will not be deleted. It’s out there and it will be circulated,” Mr Davis said.

He said it was inconsiderate of doctors or nurses to use their mobile phones while on duty.

He said doctors needed to have manners and courtesy for their patients.

“You need to be considerate. Put yourself in another person’s shoes, you go and see a doctor then half way through, the doctor takes a call.”

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj