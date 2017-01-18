Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

More Fijians To Make NZ 7s Team, Says Former Star

Former NZ 7's captain Karl Te Nana with daughter Kaiya, Bria and wife Karen with Jay Whyte at the Nadi International Airport yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
January 18
12:23 2017
Expect more Fijian players to soon represent New Zealand in the World Sevens Series. These were the words of former sevens star winger and now World Rugby 7s commentator Karl Te Nana.

Te Nana and his family arrived in the country yesterday to be part of the  Mana Whey Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament beginning today.

He said last weekend’s New Zealand national 7s tournament in Rotorua featured many Fijian players. The final saw Counties Manukau beat Waikato 14-7. Manukau had the services of Vuga Tagicakibau, Tavite Gadeisuva, Sikeli Nabou and Reginald Sikivou while Waikato had Sevu Reece who played outstandingly alongside Atu Masirewa, and Iliesa Ratuva.

“The two teams that made the finals consisted mostly of Fijian boys,” Te Nana said.

“I saw some of the Fijian boys and definitely they are going to be in the New Zealand 7s team. They’re probably going to need them after the last couple of tournaments.”

Youth 7s

Te Nana anticipates a good show of sevens skills at the tournament, especially from today’s Youth competition.

“To be honest it is quiet brutal, it is a level that some of the other tournaments have never touched and that is one thing I took away when I first came here,” he said.

“Fijians are so good in their approach in the game and being so physical is probably why they dominated at the world level in the last couple of years and that’s why they won the gold medal in the Olympics.”

Ambassadors

Te Nana said it was an awesome feeling to have star players of the game in the likes of dual international Lote Tuqiri and former Australian Wallabies skipper George Gregan to be present here.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  waisean@fijisun.com.fj

