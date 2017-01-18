Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

MSAF And Police To Conduct Joint Training And Enforcement Operations

(Sitting from left) MSAF Manager Safety, Compliance & Response Philip Hill, Commissioner for Police Sitiveni Qiliho, MSAF CEO John Tunidau. (Standing from left) MSAF Legal, Risks and Audit Officer Mavis Jopseph-Logavatu, MSAF Legal, Risks and Audit Officer Tina Cavubati. Photo: MSAF
January 18
11:00 2017
The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) chief executive officer, John Tunidau, met with Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, to discuss, among other things Joint Training Exercises and Enforcement Operations between MSAF and the Fiji Police Force as per the long-term MOU, which exists between the two organisations.

The meeting took place at MSAF Headquarters in Kadavu House on 12th January 2017.

“The Fiji Police Force is a key partner of MSAF and the two organisations will continue to work together on important maritime issues. Furthermore, Joint Training Exercises and Enforcement Operations will ensure that the unique and ever changing risks and threats to Fiji’s marine environment are understood and minimised, and compliance to the Maritime Legislation by Ship Operators and the Maritime Community is ensured,” Mr Tunidau said.

 

Other matters discussed include:

Vehicle and passenger control during loading/unloading at prescribed ports and jetties such as Vunisea, Taveuni, Savusavu, Suva, Natovi and Nabouwalu.

Implementation of the Infringement regulations and its enforcement.

Minimising fraudulent maritime activities.

