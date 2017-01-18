Nadi Blazers Target Top Spot
The Lailani Burnes captained- Nadi Blazers 7s team will be making their third appearance at the Mana Whey Fiji Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tomorrow.
“We are pleased with the way training has been coming along,” Burnes told SUNsports.
“The girls have been working hard on the basics and we are pleased to see the interest from the players who have joined the club this year.”
The Blazers officials are working hard to select a strong team from their pool of talented players like Vilisi Vakalaloma, Torika Semo Vakalala, Wainikiti Deku, Merewalesi Rokouono, Salote Vakaturi, Merewairita Lewatu, Fiona Theresa, Makelesi Lalabalvu, Ema Adivitaloga, and Aloesi Nakoci.
“It’s great to see women’s rugby in Fiji go from strength to strength as interest grows and more competition allows for more playing time to enable players to fine tune their skills,” she added.
Boosting their preparation, Blazers have secured sponsors from Selva Taxi’s and Tours, Jack’s of Fiji, Radisson Blu and Martintar Laundry.
Edited by Leone Cabenatabua
