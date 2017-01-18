Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Nadi Blazers Target Top Spot

Nadi Blazers Target Top Spot
Nadi Blazers at the CAAF ground in Namaka, Nadi. Photo: Waisea Nasokia
January 18
12:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Lailani Burnes captained- Nadi Blazers 7s team will be making their third appearance at the Mana Whey Fiji Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tomorrow.

“We are pleased with the way training has been coming along,” Burnes told SUNsports.

“The girls have been working hard on the basics and we are pleased to see the interest from the players who have joined the club this year.”

The Blazers officials are working hard to select a strong team from their pool of talented players like Vilisi Vakalaloma, Torika Semo Vakalala, Wainikiti Deku, Merewalesi Rokouono, Salote Vakaturi, Merewairita Lewatu, Fiona Theresa, Makelesi Lalabalvu, Ema Adivitaloga, and Aloesi Nakoci.

“It’s great to see women’s rugby in Fiji go from strength to strength as interest grows and more competition allows for more playing time to enable players to fine tune their skills,” she added.

Boosting their preparation, Blazers have secured sponsors from Selva Taxi’s and Tours, Jack’s of Fiji, Radisson Blu and Martintar Laundry.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  waisean@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Lailani BurnesLawaqa ParkMana Whey Fiji Coral Coast 7sNadi Blazers 7s
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.