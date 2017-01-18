‘Navigating the Heart’ textbook released to help youths with problems
Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy watches over as the author of Navigating the Heart, Ock Soo Park autographs his newly launched book at Holiday Inn in Suva yesterday Photo: Ashna Kumar
January 18
11:26 2017
Schools from the Suva and Nasinu corridor were invited to witness the signing of the Mind Education Textbook yesterday.
The book is known as “Navigating the Heart” and was officiated by the Minister of Education, Heritage and Arts, Mahendra Reddy.
“Kids are going more and more astray and the problem with the youth is very serious. All these problems started from the heart,” said Pastor Ock Soo Park, author and pastor of International Youth Fellowship.
Mr Reddy said the textbook would be used by teachers to equip them on how to deal with and understand life and its challenges.
