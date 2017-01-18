Sean Patrick and Fiji Men's Hockey Team Captain Hector Smith Jnr

Sean Patrick is looking forward to his first international appearance in the second round of the 2017 FIH World League in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The 23-year-old Marist player told SUNsports yesterday that he is excited to have a chance of representing his country.

“It’s a proud moment for me and also very challenging as we try to fight for that spot in the national team,” Patrick said.

“I am glad that I finally made the cut and to be part of the squad with these experienced players around is a big thing for me.

“I like to thank my team mates for encouraging me and also for believing in me. As for me my main challenge is on fitness so I need to work hard on it. Also I need to concentrate on my skills because you need to have exceptional skills in order to maintain your place in the team.”

Born and bred in Suva, Patrick says, hockey was the sport he really loved.

“You get to learn new things every day and as for hockey it’s like that different playing skills for different game plans. You need to concentrate on where the ball is heading to so it’s just basic skills.”

