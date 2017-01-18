AG Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum addressing work ethics with doctors at Studio 6 in Suva yesterday. Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

The Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has reminded doctors to respect their patients.

He says they should do away with an attitude of superiority when dealing with their patients.

Speaking to 90 newly-inducted Government doctors at Studio 6 in Suva yesterday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said their work and conduct impacted individual lives and their families.

He said the responsibility rested on their shoulders.

Doctors needed to have the ability to communicate.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum spoke as the Minister for the Civil Service.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said some doctors in Fiji felt that they did not need to further clarify the kind of assistance or medicine they gave to their patients.

He said this kind of attitude arose when doctors adopt the mentality that they were superior to their patients and well-educated.

He said we needed to get away from that attitude.

It was the fundamental right of every person to have access to information, he said.

Doctors, he added, should be able to communicate with their patients bearing in mind that many patients who sought medical assistance might not be as well educated.

He said from a commercial perspective if it wasn’t for patients, there would be no doctors.

He said patients, in a way, were paying for doctors’ salaries.

He added that doctors also needed to have a level of sensitivity.

“Put yourself in your patient’s position. How will you feel if someone spoke to you in a rude manner?” he asked.

He said their ability to communicate was very important and would enable them to respect their patients.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said that added to this was a duty of care which was also important as well as the ability to communicate with peers within the profession.

He said a doctor’s job was a very personal profession.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government had significantly put more recognition on doctors and nurses because of the environment they worked in.

He said Government also had significantly increased doctors’ salaries.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said if the wellbeing of people was well looked-after, then it would lead to productivity.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback: arieta.vakasukawaqa@fijisun.com.fj