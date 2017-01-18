Participants at the 2017 Open and Para Competition in Suva. Photo: Fiji Table Tennis Association

The Fiji Table Tennis Association has successfully completed the 2017 Open and Para competition.

They reached the climax after five gruelling days of competition with Felix Sung winning the Fiji Men’s Open Singles and Fiji Men’s Doubles titles for the first time.

Association president, Anthony Ho, was impressed with the performance of players like Sung.

Sung beat the Pacific’s number one and two- time Olympian, Yoshua Shing 11-8, 11-9, 4-11, 6-11, 9-11, 11-7 and 11-8 in a seven set thriller that had the crowd on their feet.

“Sung raced to a two set lead but Shing fought back with some tremendous attacks and counter attacks to win the next three sets only for Sung to re-gather and win the last two sets,” Ho said.

“The big crowd was treated to some champagne table tennis and applauded each player when they made some amazing shots to win crucial points.”

Sung also partnered with the country’s rising star, 11-year-old, Vicky Wu to capture the Men’s Doubles title where they beat Shing and Young Jae Park 9-11, 11-9, 14-12 and 11-8.

He also finished runners-up with national women’s team member, Carolyn Li in the Open Mixed Doubles where they lost to Shing and Rio Olympian rep Sally Yee in the final 8-11, 7-11, 14-12 and 7-11 to cap off the tournament.

“In other events, 14-year-old Grace Yee retained the Fiji Women’s Open singles and doubles titles after beating her elder sister Sally Yee in the finals 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-8 in another great battle,” he said.

In the Para events, Mere Rodan established herself as the leading wheelchair player by winning the women’s singles. Kope Taberanibou won the men’s wheelchair singles while newcomer Jope Kikau was the runner up. Rodan and new wheelchair player, Roy Osborne finished runner-up in the mixed wheelchair doubles.

Ho also acknowledged the support of Fiji Water and Dynamic Design.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

