We’re Getting There, Says Official

Hector Smith Jnr and Jone Tuiipelehake in Suva yesterday
January 18
12:31 2017
The Fijian men’s hockey team are now preparing for the second round of the 2017 FIH World League to be staged in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from March 4-12.

Team manager, Jone Tuiipelehaki said yesterday the selection of the final 18-member squad to Dhaka was based on skills, fitness and discipline on and off the field.

“We have a mixture of young and experienced players and I think we will have a good outing in Bangladesh,” he told SUNsports.

“We have integrated some of classroom session with the team as part of the training programme as Mr (Hector Snr) Smith looks after the coaching aspect while management tries to get them mentally prepared.

“The sessions include nutrients and how important it contributes to their fitness especially for the world competition. We also have leadership training and since we’re going to Bangladesh it can be considered a high risk area so we have given them some security training as well.”

Tuiipelehaki added that they have been stressing to the players the importance of maintaining their discipline throughout.

“So this means your standard of behaviour as a Fiji representative is very important so there are four non-travelling reserves, in case something happens.” Tuiipelehaki said.

Captain Hector Smith Jnr said the players are now putting in a lot of hard work in their preparation.

“A lot of background works from the federation to assist us in getting to Bangladesh. Also to our families for the support and backing us up as we prepare for the tournament.

“We are definitely looking forward to do our best and one of the challenges that we face was trying to balance time with our family so we’re trying to get more training sessions.

“We have played against China and we’ve got some experience and we are looking forward to taking up the challenge to the other teams. For this particular tournament, it gives us an idea on the level of competition we are up against,” Smith added.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  paulini.ratulailai@fijisun.com.fj

2017 FIH World LeagueFiji mens hockeyHector Smith JnrJone Tuiipelehaki
