A family is mourning the death of a loved one who died in a road accident along the Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway in Bua yesterday.

The victim died when the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a bus.

Manisha Chand did not realise that when she bid her husband, Ronald Chand, goodbye at 3am, it would be the last time she would see him alive.

When the 26-year-old saw her husband’s body at Nabouwalu Sub-divisional Hospital, she said it was like seeing him sleeping and expecting him to wake up.

“He was supposed to travel with me this Friday to Lautoka as he was supposed to attend the company meeting while I could visit my family,” Ms Chand said.

“On Monday night suddenly he told me that he has to go with the driver to Lautoka and I did ask him not to go because of our weekend family plan.

“I don’t know how the accident happened.

“I am still in shock and don’t know how my life will be without my husband.”

The couple are originally from Lautoka and have been living at Tuatua Branch Road in Labasa for two years while working for Walt Smith International Limited.

Mr Chand, 36, was the Labasa branch manager and had been frequently travelling in a three tonne truck from Labasa to Nabowalu to deliver products.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that accident occurred at Dama whereby the victim, who was a passenger in a truck, died after it was involved in an accident with a bus.

“The carrier was heading towards Nabouwalu while the bus was heading towards Labasa when the accident occurred,” Ms Naisoro said.

“It is alleged the 50-year-old driver of the carrier lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road hitting the bus bound for Nabouwalu.”

It has now been confirmed that the incident occurred after 5am.

“The driver of the carrier is admitted at the Nabouwalu Hospital as investigations continue,” she said.

Meanwhile, Parmod Enterprises Limited director Edwin Chand confirmed that his driver and about 30 passengers in the bus were safe and had sustained no injuries.

When contacted Bua team coach Suresh Sharma he said he was shocked to lose his goalkeeper.

“I had known Ronald for six years as a friend and he has been a very dedicated soccer player in our team,” Mr Sharma said.