Bail For 3 In Arms And Ammunition Charges

A recent photo of Aiyaz Mohammed Musa Umarji, 40, of Simla Lautoka.
January 20
12:00 2017
Court also orders curfew for accused businessman and his two employees

 

The Lautoka Magistrates Court has granted bail to a businessman and his two employees who were charged in relation to the discovery of 179 rounds of live M16 bullets.

Aiyaz Mohammed Musa Umarji, 40, of Simla Lautoka, butchery manager Naushad Ali, 30, of Kashmir, Lautoka, and mechanic Vijay Singh, 46, were remanded by the Lautoka Magistrates Court until January 23.

They are charged with possession of arms and ammunition without a licence.

On January 9, Umarji and Ali appeared in court while Singh appeared on January 10. All three had appeared in custody but were denied bail then.

However, last Friday, their lawyer, Iqbal Khan, filed a bail application on behalf of his clients. All three accused were granted bail on a sum of $5000 each and a surety.

Mr Khan requested bail on the grounds that his clients be given strict bail conditions and they surrender travel documents.

Police prosecutor Paul Taito, also submitted that the strict bail conditions on the three accused should include a curfew.

Magistrate Rangajeeva Wimalasena then granted bail for Umarji, Ali and Singh, and imposed a daily curfew.

They were also ordered to report to the Lautoka Police Station twice in a week and that they do not interfere with the prosecution witnesses.

They will re-appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court next Monday.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:Â  arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

 

ARISHMA DEVI-NARAYANFijiFiji SunLautoka Magistrates Court
