Bari Wins Tuqiri Medal

Bari Wins Tuqiri Medal
Lote Tuqiri with medal winner Emanueli Bari. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
January 20
12:00 2017
Imanueli Nasia Bari won the Lote Tuqiri Medal after an outstanding performance at the Uprising Youth 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday.

“I can’t say how happy I am today. First we won the tournament and to be awarded the Lote Tuqiri Medal is an honour,”Bari said.

The 19-year old Naitasiri native who has maternal links to Semo was overwhelmed after their 7-0 victory over Kings 7s Select in the final.

“I thank God Almighty for the strength and power as it was only possible through divine help,” he said.

“The win has motivated me to strive for the best in my rugby career.”

Bari, who captained the side last year, thanked all his supporters, family and friends for turning out in numbers to show their support.

“The support has really been great this year,” he said.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  waisean@fijisun.com.fj

